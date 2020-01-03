U.S. Senator From North Carolina Richard Burr Sheds Light On Death Of Qassem Soleimani

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The senior U.S. Senator from North Carolina Richard Burr who is also the chairman of Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a statement on the death of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani.

On Friday afternoon, Burr shed some light on the importance of Soleimani’s death and what the U.S. hopes to expect from this going forward.

“Qassem Soleimani was the personification of a state sponsor of terrorism. At his direction, hundreds of American servicemen were killed and thousands more injured,” Burr said in a press release. “At his urging, U.S. allies were attacked repeatedly and undermined by Iran’s Quds Force and their proxies.”

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force which is a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Burr described Iran under Soleimani’s control as being the single most destabilizing force in the Middle East and an exporter of tyranny throughout the region.

Under Soleimani there has been hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis, Yemenis, Syrians, Israelis, and countless others bloodshed on his hands, Burr stated in the release.

“Soleimani is also responsible in part for Iran’s current economic strife, as he put his violent campaigns and the enrichment of the corrupt Quds Force ahead of the interests of the Iranian people,” Burr said.

Burr believes that Soleimani’s death is now a step towards peace in Iran.

“Iran and the Iranian people can now turn away from Soleimani’s murderous adventurism, redirect the Quds Force’s money into Iran’s economy, bring home the troops Soleimani sent abroad, and move forward toward building a more peaceful region,” Burr said in closing.