A National Terrorism Advisory Has Been Issued By The U.S. Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism advisory Saturday evening in light of the recent tensions with Iran.

In 1984, the U.S. designated Iran a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” and since that time the country has actively engaged in or directed violent and deadly acts against the U.S. and its citizens, a press release said.

On January 2, 2020 the U.S. killed IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while he was in Iraq and since that Iranian leadership as well as other affliate violent extremist has publicly stated they intend to retaliate.

Homeland Security has warned that a terrorist attack could come in the form of a cyber attack due to the fact that Iran is quipped with a robust cyber program.

A cyber attack could cause a temporary disruptive effect against critical infrastructure in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with the federal, state, local and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland and will enhance security measures as necessary, the release stated.

The advisory said to expire on January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.

