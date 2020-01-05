Officer Killed In Shooting At Florence Airport Early Sunday Morning

FLORENCE, S.C. — An officer was killed early Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting at Florence Regional Airport, said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to news sources the shooting was reported before 6 a.m. which involved an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by deputies, according to (SLED).

This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by SLED.

According to SLED, the incident in Florence County is the first officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020.

In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in the state – none took place at the Florence Regional Airport.