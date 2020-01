CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Trump is informing members of Congress about potential action against Iran, via tweet. Trump has already said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites for attack should the country strike “Any Americans, or American Assets” in retaliation for the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

