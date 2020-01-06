CMPD: Man Acted In Self-Defense During Shooting In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the man who shot and killed another man during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, in August 2019, will not be charged with a crime as he acted in self defense.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Calibre Crossing Drive just after 5pm on August 14, 2019 in reference to a shooting.

They say they found 27-year-old Quandarro McCleary in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect left the scene but called 911. The man was interviewed by homicide detectives and on January 6, 2020 detectives cleared him of any wrongdoing, saying he acted in self-defense.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.