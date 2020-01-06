Wanted: Ashton Lemus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently searching for Ashton Lemus after he allegedly cut off his electronic monitoring device.

Lemus is wanted for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Lemus was court ordered to wear the electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, according to a news release. On January 5th, police say Lemus cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Little Rock Road near I-85 in west Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Lemus’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.