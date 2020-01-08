Gardner-Webb University Has Formalized A Partnership With Walmart Distribution Of Shelby

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Gardner-Webb University’s Godbold School of Business and Walmart Distribution Center in Shelby recently formalized a partnership that will allow more training for Walmart employees.

The management training for the employees will be provided through the University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) program.

The PACE program offers specific, non-credit courses to enhance the skill levels of professionals.

“The business school is excited about this partnership, and we look forward to developing the relationship further,” Mischia Taylor, dean and professor of marketing, said in a press release. “I want to thank everyone who helped to create this joint venture.”

The courses are taught by faculty and is based on current trends and research.

The face-to-face classes begin January 20th at the Distribution Center and will meet for seven weeks, the press release said.

Upon completion employees will receive certificates from the training.

The agreement was coordinated by Melissa LaBruzzy, Walmart Distribution Center human resource manager, Dr. Anthony Negbenbor, GWU professor of economics and international business and the assistant vice president for business development and partnerships.

“I’m grateful for the incredible work that Dr. Negbenebor has put into this,” GWU President Dr. William M. Downs said in a release. “At Gardner-Webb, we want to reach out to the community, to be partners and catalysts for good things going on in Cleveland County and beyond.”

GWU hopes that Walmart will find the partnership will be beneficial to their employees.

“I’m eminently confident in the expertise of the folks from business and other academic areas who are going to staff these courses and provide instruction,” Downs said. “We look forward to seeing what great things we can do together.”

Jason Nicholson, general manager of Walmart Distribution Center, thanked GWU officials and LaBruzzy for her work to establish the training programs.

“With the work that Gardner-Webb has put into getting it started and the relationships we have already formed, I can see this is going to be a huge benefit for our staff and Gardner-Webb,” Nicholson said in a release.