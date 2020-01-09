Man Charged With Intentionally Starting House Fire In Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Investigators say they arrested a man for intentionally setting a fire at a vacate home in Boone. The Boone Fire Department responded to a home on Old East King Street just after 9pm on December 26th in reference to a house fire.

Fire investigators say they determined that multiple fires were set inside the home. The home had been vacant for the last four years and was a common area for homeless people to take shelter from the weather, according to a news release.

After a joint investigation, officials say they arrested Bobby Pennington, 41, of Ashe County as a suspect. Police say Pennington was taken into custody and charged with felony burning an uninhabited house and breaking and entering.