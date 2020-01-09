The Town Of Mooresville Held Meeting Bringing Awareness To Thyroid Issue In The Area

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Town of Mooresville hosted an event on Coal Ash and Thyroid Cancer on January 9th as a realtor information session in light of the increases in thyroid cancer in the area.

The event was held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with panelists Senator Vickie Sawyer, Representative John Fraley and Brady Freeman of Iredell County Health Department.

UPDATE – This event has now reached capacity and no more reservations will be accepted. Update: Thank you for your… Posted by Town of Mooresville NC on Monday, January 6, 2020

The importance of this event happened in light of the fact that Iredell County’s rate of new thyroid cancer diagnoses has been higher in ratings than North Carolina as a whole during 2005-2016, NC Health and Human services reported.

“The reasons for higher rates of thyroid cancer diagnosis in southern Iredell County are not known,” the report said.

The report also stated that radiation is the only environmental exposure that has been clearly linked to thyroid cancer but upon review there was no found evidence of increased exposure to radiation based on routine monitoring of the area around the McGuire Nuclear Site during the past 40 years.

The event which was organized by Mooresville Commissioner Lisa Qualls allowed attendance by reservation which was filled to capacity.