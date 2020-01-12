Chick-fil-A Plans To Spice Things Up A Little By Testing A ‘Modified Menu’ In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chick-fil-A has decided to change up their menu in Charlotte starting on January 13 which will include removing some items while adding new favorites.

With the new year Chick-fil-A has brought in some new change by testing a modified menu that’s a little bit simpler and a whole lot spicier, a press release said.

The fast-food chain added new spicy additions to Phoenix, Arizona’s menu last fall and have now decided to bring it to Charlotte.

“We are excited to offer Spicy Chick-n-Strips™, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit as part of the new test menu in Charlotte starting on January 13,” the release said. “Each item is made from our signature grilled or hand-breaded chicken and seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers.”

To make the room for the new favorites there will be a modified menu.

As a part of the test menu Chick-fil-A will have to remove decaf coffee, Original Chick-n-Strips™, Grilled Cool Wrap®, side salad, breakfast sausage and sunflower multigrain bagel from the participating Charlotte locations.

In addition to removing some items, there will also a few items that will only be offered in one size.

This will include kid’s meals nuggets will be offered as a 5-count, catering trays will be offered as medium size trays, Icedream® cones will be offered in size small, coffee will be offered in size small and milkshakes, iced coffees and frosted beverages will all be offered as a 16 oz. beverage in a clear cup.

Chick-fil-A is testing the modified menu to see if it improves the experience within the restaurants.

The restaurant is interested in customer feedback which will help them determine the future of this updated menu.

