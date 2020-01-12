Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Minis Every Monday In January

UNITED STATES — Krispy Kreme is trying to help people keep their New Year’s resolution on track by offering a small snack – the new mini doughnuts for free.

To help the promotion of the new minis, Krispy Kreme will be giving away one free mini per guest every Monday in January from 4 p.m.-7p.m.

Krispy Kreme’s NEW minis come in four flavors – The Original Glazed ®, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Glazed.

For more information on the deal click HERE.

To find your closest Krispy Kreme location click HERE.