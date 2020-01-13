Cornelius Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

1/4

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department says they need your help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Police were called to the Circle K located on Old Statesville Road around 1:30am on January 12th in reference to the robbery. The cashier told investigators that two unknown suspects entered the store and asked for cigars. While the cashier was retrieving the cigars, one of the suspects pulled out a gold plated handgun, according to a news release.

That suspect is accused of holding the cashier at gunpoint and ordering him to open the cash register. Once the register opened, police say the suspect reportedly put the money inside a Belk shopping bag that the second suspect was holding.

The suspect armed with the gun is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″-5’9″ tall, in his 30’s, 150-175lbs, with facial hair (a mustache), possible gold teeth, and was wearing a camo hat with a grey bill, a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and carrying a gold plated handgun.

The other suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-years-old, 6’2″-6’5″ tall, 180-215lbs, and was wearing a black hat with a green bill, a black winter coat with brown fur trim, black pants, black sneakers, and carrying a Belk shopping bag.

If you recognize these suspects or know any information regarding this robbery, please call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-1363.