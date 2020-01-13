“She Was Our Angel. Like She Is Now.”–Mother Of Teen Murdered Outside Concord Mills Mall Speaks Out

CONCORD, NC. — The heartbroken mother of the innocent 13-year-old who was shot and killed outside Concord Mills Mall is speaking out.

Daniale Mackin describes her daughter as a feisty, fun-loving teen who loved dancing and basketball.

“Her personality, her smile. She was full of life. Everything about her,” says Mackin.

Nearly two weeks ago, Aveanna Propst was caught in the cross fire of gunshots outside the Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall. Aveanna had just seen a movie with her family. Mackin had gone to get their car parked in front of the mall.

“As I’m just sitting there and I hear the gunshots go off. I tell my son to get down.”

Makin thought Aveanna and her sisters were still inside the mall.

“Then I get the phone call that she had been shot. So I jumped out of the car and ran across the parking screaming help, help my daughter has been shot. As I’m running towards where the police is running. That’s when I ran into her, and she was just laying there.”

Mackin says she became numb.

“And was praying to God, God please don’t take my baby. She don’t deserve this. It just hurt so bad.”

Then police told her her daughter had died.

“The memory that I just seen of her laying there. That is all I can think about is the last memory of her.”

It’s the worst pain this mother says she’s ever gone through. Mackin says she’s taking it day by day. For now, it’s pictures and memories that make her feel close to her daughter

18- year -old Dontae Black and a 15- year -old boy have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Aveanna.