Lincoln County Sex Offender Arrested For Not Informing Authorities Of New Address In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County say they were investigating a domestic violence report when they determined a registered sex offender from Lincoln County was living at a home in Iredell County. By law, a sex offender has to inform authorities within three business days of a change of address.

Timothy Bryant, who is a registered sex offender in Lincoln County, reportedly moved to Iredell County in May 2019, according to a news release. However, deputies say he never informed the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office nor the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant was arrested and charged with felony failing to register as a sex offender. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $15,000 secured bond in the case.

Deputies say his criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Assault on a Female, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, Four Counts of Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing, Felony Breaking or Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, DWI Level 5, Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver, Felony Sell Cocaine, Six Counts of Felony Crime Against Nature, Six Counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Failure to Register as a Registered Sex Offender.