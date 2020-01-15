Rowan County Registered Sex Offender Charged With Failing To Report Address Change

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Registered Sex Offender has been arrested for failing to tell authorities he had moved from his residence in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Rodney Shearer Jr. was arrested in Catawba County for failure to report his address change. Officials say Shearer moved to Mooresville, North Carolina, from the address where he was registered in Rowan County.

Rowan County detectives obtained felony warrants and alerted law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Shearer was arrested late Tuesday night and is awaiting transport to Rowan County.