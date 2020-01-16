CMPD Animal Care and Control Is Honoring Luke Kuechly’s Accomplishments With Special Adoption Promotion

1/8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is working to honor newly retired Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly with a special adoption promotion.

AC&C will be waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs under 59 pounds. The dog’s weight is significant due to Kuechly’s jersey number being 59.

The fees are waived when a financial donation is made to support the shelter’s lifesaving programs.

Normally an adult dog will cost $113 from the shelter.

The promotion will start Friday, January 17 and will end on Friday, February 14.

The shelter’s goal is to find home from at least 107 dogs during that time.

That number represents some of Kuechly’s on-the-field accomplishments from the past eight years.

Kuechly has had two touchdowns, 12.5 sacks, seven Pro Bowl appearances, 18 interceptions and 67 pass deflections which brings the total to 106.5 which rounds up to 107.

All participating adopters will be entered in a drawing to win a Luke Kuechly prize pack which is filled with Luke theme items.

The winner of the prize pack will be selected and notified at the end of the promotion.

For more information on CMPD Animal Care & Control adoptions click HERE.