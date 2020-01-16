Man Found Dead Following 8-Hour Stand Off In Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a man has died following an eight-hour stand off in Ashe County. Authorities were called to a welfare check at a home in the Fleetwood area around 6pm on January 15th.

Just before arriving on the scene, Ashe County deputies were reportedly shot at multiple times, according to investigators. Deputies say the suspect indicated on a phone call that he would harm law enforcement officers.

After approximately eight hours, the situation ended after authorities located the suspect dead on the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a full investigation into the case.