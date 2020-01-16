Two Teens Charged In Southwest Charlotte Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged two 17-year-old teens for carjacking a man in the Ashford Place Community in southwest Charlotte.

On January 15th just before 9pm, officers responded to Pineville Point Avenue in reference to a carjacking. The victim said he was standing next to his vehicle when two suspects robbed him, according to a news release. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a pistol.

The suspects are accused of taking the victim’s property and stealing his Honda Pilot. Shortly after 11pm, the vehicle was located after an officer got a hit from his license plate reader.

The suspects were taken into custody a short time later with the help of CMPD’s canine unit, aviation unit and patrol officers.

Both suspects are 17-years-old and were charged as juveniles due to the “Raise The Age” legislation placed into effect in late, 2019.

One suspect has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The second suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911.