Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Is Currently Looking For Suspect Of An Armed Robbery

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery that happened on January 15 around 3:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in Enochville.

The suspect has been described as a tall, slim white man who entered the store wearing a mask and was armed as he demanded money.

According to a release, there has been two other similar robberies that occurred in the same area at other businesses that could be related.

During the investigation the detectives located security video footage from a Salisbury business that could be related to the Kannapolis robbery.

In the screenshots from the surveillance video the suspect is seen inside the store as well as leaving in a burgundy Chevy Impala.

If anyone has information about the subject in the pictures, or about the Kannapolis store robberies they can contact Capt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Lt. R. Mahaley (704) 216- 8711. Calls can also be placed to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.