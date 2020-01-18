Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey’s Jersey On Display At The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

1/5

CANTON, O.H. — Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey had a record breaking season and the Pro Football Hall of Fame noticed. His jersey is now on display at the hall.

McCaffrey ended the season being only the third running back in NFL history to have both a 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

Now on display in Canton: @CMC_22 jersey to honor him for his terrific season including becoming only the third running back in @NFL history to have both a 1,000 yards rushing and a 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.@Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/UlrX3KtuxA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 18, 2020

In 2019, McCaffrey had 1,387 rushing yards bringing his career total to 2,920, according to ESPN. He also has 1,005 receiving yards bringing his career total to 2,523 yards.

McCaffrey made his NFL debut in 2017.

McCaffrey’s jersey is displayed next to Lamar Jackson’s jersey of the Ravens.

The display has some facts about McCaffrey as well as some Panthers’ gear.