Police Have Charged Five Juveniles For An Armed Carjacking At A West Charlotte Gas Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD have charged five teenagers for an armed carjacking which happened at a Charlotte gas station after its owner left his keys in the ignition and an AK-47 in the vehicle.

The victim went outside to stop the theft but the suspects flashed the gun that was left inside the vehicle at them, according to a news release.

According to CMPD, the victim then shot the gun that they were carrying at the suspect inside of their Chevrolet Impala.

The incident happened on Thursday around 9:40 a.m. at a Circle K at 507 Old Little Rock Road.

With evidence pointed towards a Mercury Mountaineer being the suspect’s vehicle, CMPD began an expansive search which included using helicopters and patrol units.

In less than three hours officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Thrift Road and detained all the occupants.

The police later located the Impala as well.

The suspects which included two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year old were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony larceny.

In addition, one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The three suspects, who are 16 and 17-years-of-age, were also charged as juveniles due to the “Raise the Age” legislation placed into effect in late 2019.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.