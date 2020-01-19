York County Deputies Respond To Dog Attack On Elderly Woman, Leads To Seizing 14 Dogs

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. — York County deputies responded to a home in Hickory Grove after receiving a call about a dog attack on an elderly woman.

The incident happened on Sawmill Road where the 71-year-old victim was lying on the ground after being attacked by a pit bull terrier.

The deputies responded immediately by executing emergency first aid to the woman until EMS arrived.

According to police, the elderly victim was taken to by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte, N.C. for her injuries. The pit bull dog was seized by York County Animal Control.

After investigating it was found that the victim was helping a family member at their residence by tending to the dogs for the dog’s owner.

When helping one of the dogs had gotten loose and attacked the woman as she was tending to the other dogs in the area.

Deputies discovered a total of 14 dogs at the residence and evidence of state violations of the dogs being improperly restrained, aggressive, and lacking adequate food, water, and shelter, police said. In addition, code enforcement officers are also investigating the possibility the animals were used for fighting.

All 14 dogs were taken to York County Animal Control.

“This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim. This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson in a news release.

There is no current information on the woman’s condition. The investigation is active and ongoing.