Local Charlotte Baker Will Compete On Food Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local Charlotte baker, Frankie White, and owner of BW Sweets Bakery will compete on Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship.

The series will challenge five accomplished bakers each episode to transform Girl Scout Cookies into show-stopping edible pieces of art. The show will also take viewers behind-the-scenes for an up-close look at how the treats are made.

The four episode event will be hosted by Alyson Hannigan from How I Met Your Mother.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” said Hannigan in a news release. “The creativity and expertise of these bakers is amazing and the cookies themselves bring back so many childhood memories – I can’t wait to share the show with my girls.”

White who operates a full-service bakery gained the passion to bake in 2009 as a means of therapy while caring for his ailing son. His son, Bradley, later passed away from cancer in 2011.

White’s business is named in honor of his son’s memory.

The bakery offers freshly baked goods daily such as cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, doughnuts, and pies.

In addition, BW Sweets Bakery creates custom cake designs for weddings, birthday parties, and graduations.

BW Sweets Bakery is located at 5821 E W.T. Harris Blvd. in Charlotte and is open from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The premiere episode of Girl Scout Cookie Championship will air Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

White will be featured in the second episode on Monday, February 10 at 8 p.m.