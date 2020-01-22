No-Turn-Away Policy Continues For Homeless Shelters

Mecklenburg County, N.C. — With frigid temperatures still in the local forecast, Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and the American Red Cross will extend the No-Turn-Away Policy and continue to support the needs of the community.

Both the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and the Salvation Army Center of Hope will extend the no-turn-away policy for eligible individuals seeking shelter through Thursday morning, Jan. 23. Additional resources are being put in place to expand capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Additional mats will be available at the Men’s Shelter. It’s 1210 N. Tryon Campus is available 24 hours per day, while the 3410 Statesville Ave campus will be available from 4 p.m. – 10 a.m.

The Urban Ministry Center Day Services Center located on 945 N College Street will open early at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23. The Salvation Army Center of Hope is expanding its bed capacity and remains open 24 hours per day.

The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Supportive Housing Communities/PATH – Homeless Outreach teams will conduct outreach visits in the community to ensure awareness of Level 1 overflow capacity.

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will transport individuals to either of the two Men’s Shelter locations (1210 N Tryon St and 3410 Statesville Ave.), or the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 534 Spratt St., free of charge on Sunday through Wednesday during the day. Riders must simply identify a shelter location to the driver.

Mecklenburg County and its partners will continue to monitor the weather and community needs.

Please note that each shelter may separately institute their own overflow policies on dates outside of Jan. 19-23.