Police Are Asking For Assistance With Identifying Shoplifters That Stole Over $1,500 Worth Of Product

1/2

2/2



MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects for shoplifting over $1,500 worth of goods from an Ulta Beauty.

The incident happened on January 20 at around 5:47 p.m. at the store’s location of 2113 Matthews Township Pkwy.

If anyone has information on the suspects please contact Cpl. Lance Paugh with any information regarding the case at lpaugh@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6750.