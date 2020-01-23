9PM: Legacies “This Is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies”
As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang and the other students on a new Legacies, Thursday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About LEGACIES:
The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.