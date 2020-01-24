9PM: Dynasty “What Sorrows Are You Drowning?”

















Anders seeks help finding Kirby, so Fallon assembles Sam, Colby, Culhane, and, reluctantly, Adam, for the mission on a new Dynasty, Friday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About DYNASTY:

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.”