The Snark: Fiancé Inner Peace & Big Checks, Grammy Problems, and a New Name for the Mars 2020 Rover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On 90 Day Fiancé we find the search for inner peace, the offer of a high dollar check, and a wedding with all of the trimmings.

The Grammys were a little overshadowed with all of the accusations floating around about the awards being rigged. DJ has some good points for concern.

The submission for names for NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover have been whittled down to only a few. Derek is upset that his favorite name hasn’t made the cut.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.