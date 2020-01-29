8PM: Riverdale “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show”















Determined to give Frank a second chance, Archie gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction on a new Riverdale, Wednesday at 8 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About RIVERDALE:

The Official YouTube Channel for The CW’s Riverdale – Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome facade.