9PM: Nancy Drew “The Lady Of Larkspur Lane”
While Nancy and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan, leading them to a startling revelation on a new Nancy Drew, Wednesday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About NANCY DREW:
Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.