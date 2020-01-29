The Snark: Fake Psychic in NYC, Twerking for Jesus, Colliding Satellites, and Serious Offenses By the Weirnermobile & Derek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Meet the Frasers it’s a trip to New York City, a stay in a fancy hotel and a psychic who is not much of a psychic…uh isn’t that something we already knew?

Having a close relationship with the Lord is very important when you are twerking for Jesus…at least the hip hop ladies in Miami think so.

Two NASA satellites could collide in space…where is Sandra Bullock when you need her?

We head to Derek’s home state of Wisconsin to find that the Weinermobile has committed a serious “misdeweiner” which causes Derek to evoke the spirit of CSI:Miami‘s David Caruso.

