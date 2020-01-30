CMPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding Two Suspects Who Have Committed Several Break-Ins

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is requesting the public’s help with identifying two suspects that have committed several residential and vehicle break-ins on Thursday.

The suspects have been connected to five incidents between 12-3 a.m., in the uptown area. Four of the incidents happened on South Clarkson Street and one happened on Greenleaf Avenue.

The suspects attempted to enter three vacant apartments on Greenleaf Avenue. On South Clarkson Street the suspects attempted to enter multiple residences, as well as actually entering a victim’s home while it was occupied and another victim experienced the suspect gaining access to their secured patio. One victim stated that the suspect entered and stole their vehicle.

After investigating the detectives believe that the suspects are two black men. One of the suspects had a thin mustache and was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket.

The police were able to retrieve photos and surveillance videos for their investigation from the residents in the area having Ring and Nest Cam.

Detectives would ask the community to continue to assist them by ensuring their vehicles and residences remain locked. They are also asked to call 911 when suspicious activity is observed.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.