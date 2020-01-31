CMPD Have Made Two Arrests In Drug Trafficking Investigation

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD have made two arrests in a drug trafficking investigation, which led to seizing over 300 grams of cocaine and more than 600 grams of marijuana.

Police conducted an extensive investigation into the narcotics activity in a residential neighborhood near the Sugar Creek and I-85 corridor, a news release said.

This led to the arrests of two suspects on January 24. Wendell McCain, 30-year-old, and Jarvis Reed, 31-year-old, were both arrested without incident.

The suspects’ arrests led to the seizure of 336 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of heroin, 201 grams of MDMA, 652 grams of marijuana, and a stolen firearm. A total of $4,433 was also seized during the course of the investigation, according to police.

According to a news release, McCain and Reed were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not for Marijuana, and Felony Conspiracy.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about these suspects, or this investigation is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.