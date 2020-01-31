Greg Olsen Partnered With Ticketmaster To Give Two Fans Super Bowl Tickets

1/4

MIAMI, FL. — Greg Olsen and Ticketmaster teamed up to give away Super Bowl tickets to two lucky fans.

Olsen who announced he will be parting ways with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday found time to also surprise fans the same day in Miami, Florida.

Right after the announcement he spend time with some fans after leading them to the Ticketmaster will call in Miami through clues he gave on his Instagram story.

With the clues Olsen gave, two lucky fans were able to receive tickets to the big game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Olsen also spent time with the fans and took pictures.