Two Suspects Charged After Reportedly Stealing Catalytic Converters From Vehicles

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects after investigating several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles around Salisbury.

The catalytic converters were removed by saw from the vehicles.

During the investigation a white man was caught at C&D Salvage near China Grove stealing the car part. When the employee confronted the suspect, he ran away.

After following leads on the case, detectives identified 39-year-old Michael Wayne Hester and 40-year-old Holly Marie Robertson as possible suspects.

Both suspects are residents of Davie County.

Rowan County Detectives responded to the Mocksville area of Davie County, and met with Davie County Sheriff’s Detectives.

After further investigation, Hester and Robertson were found at a residence and catalytic converters were found on the property, a news release said.

According to a release, both suspects were arrested and charged with the C&D Salvage incident.

They have been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center where Hester is under a $3,000 secured bond and Robertson is under a $2,500 secured bond.

The investigation continues into the other catalytic converter larceny cases with more arrests to follow. Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. P. Schmeltzer (704) 216-8702 or Det. T. Allen (704) 216-8715.