Lowe’s Hiring More Than 900 Positions In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe’s plans to hire more than 900 employees in Charlotte at walk-in store events.

Lowe’s will host the hiring events on Wednesday, February 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all Charlotte locations.

Candidates for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions can apply in person and will have the chance to meet hiring managers and associates. Some applicants could receive on-the-spot job offers.

According to a news release, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions last year.

In an effort to be fully staffed for the upcoming spring home improvement season, Lowe’s will hire more than 53,000 associates across the country.

