Convicted Felon On Probation Charged With West Charlotte Robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 20-year-old convicted felon, on probation, has been arrested for his involvement in a robbery last week.

The CMPD says Travon Wingo, 20, was on court-ordered electronic monitoring when he and a 16-year-old male assaulted a 15-year-old victim last Thursday in west Charlotte.

According to police Wingo and the 16-year-old took the victim’s phone after mentioning a firearm and assaulting him. Wingo was identified as a suspect and officers began trying to find him using the electronic monitor he was ordered to wear.

Police say Wingo and the 16-year-old suspect were attempting to sell the phone at a kiosk when officers located them.

Wingo was charged with common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery and possession of stolen property. He was on felony probation for his involvement in an armed robbery case in December of 2018.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile for common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery and possession of stolen property.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.