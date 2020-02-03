$1M Bond Issued For Woman Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Two People

GASTONIA, N.C. — According to police, a woman has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Gastonia that happened early Sunday morning.

Katelyn Abernathy, 24-year-old, hit two pedestrians near the QuikTrip on East Long Avenue when she ran up the sidewalk, police say.

The incident happened around 2:13 a.m. leaving Charles Henry Love, 61, and Keytiada Cooke, 31, dead.

Love died on the scene and Cooke died at the hospital, police reported.

Police have charged Abernathy with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit/run serious injury/death, failure to maintain lane control, DWI and registration plate/card expired.

She was previously being held under a $250,000 secured bond but a judge increased the bond to $1M following a court appearance on Monday, February 3rd.

The investigation is active and ongoing.