WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump deleted a tweet congratulating the “Great State of Kansas” for their Super Bowl win. The Kansas City Chiefs are based in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet and posted this 11 minutes later:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Trump quickly started trending following the end of the Super Bowl for his mistake. The hashtag #KansasCityKansas is still trending on Twitter with more than 6,000 people tweeting about it Monday morning.