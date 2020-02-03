Queen City Brewers Festival | PHOTOS

1/103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Once again, the day before Sunday’s Big Game meant it was time for the Queen City Brewers Festival to shine the spotlight on locally produced craft beer and cider. Charlotte-area breweries, brewpubs, cideries along with hand-picked restaurants, snack exhibitors and sponsors filled Liberty Hall at The Park Expo & Conference Center – its first year at this venue after spending four years at The Fillmore Charlotte (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. In 2015, QCBF was across the road from The Park Expo at Bojangles’ Coliseum).

Festival proceeds benefit ACEing Autism-Charlotte providing the resources needed to serve families affected by autism from Mooresville to Rock Hill, East Charlotte to Gastonia through specialized tennis programs.

Guests sampled craft beer, cider, coffee, Kombucha and food samples plus live music and interactive exhibitors where visitors could test their football throwing, tennis or table-tennis skills. The ‘Best of Show’ presentation concluded the evening session. High Branch Brewing Company took the trophy this year with their Bossman Imperial Milk Stout with Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Marshmallow & Vanilla – congratulations to them!

WCCB Charlotte’s CW was an official media partner of QCBF this year and our CW Street Team was there during the first session giving away CW koozies, coasters and yo-yos – plus some all-important bottles of water!