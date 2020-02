Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store; Jorge auditions for a Broadway play; Josie meets record producer Alexander Cabot; Jorge performs as his alter ego, Ginger; Katy’s latest fashion creation is revealed.

1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13



6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13



11/13

12/13

13/13