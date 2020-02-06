Attempted Murder Investigation Underway After Victim Met With Suspect From Grindr App

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating the attempted murder of a victim who was assaulted after inviting someone into their home they met on a social networking app.

CMPD responded to a call on January 18 around 11:30 a.m. to Dupont Drive near Archdale Park where they found a man who had been injured during an assault.

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Upon investigation it was revealed that the victim has met someone on the social app Grindr and invited him to his residence.

According to CMPD, that person along with a second male came to the residence around 11 a.m. that day and assaulted the victim by choking him to the point of unconsciousness as well as striking him in the head with a blunt object.

When the victim woke up, he was still being assaulted but was able to break free and call for assistance from his roommate, CMPD said. At that point, both suspects fled the scene.

The detective on the case was able to identify one the suspects, 21-year-old Desmond Jamar Myers, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The Detective was also able to obtain a photograph of the second suspect.

On February 4, CMPD was able to locate and arrest Myers. In addition, the second suspect was located and arrested at the same location.

This second suspect was identified as 19-year-old Daquavis Dayquoan Autry.

Both Myers and Autry were interviewed by the detective and then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.

According to police, they have both been charged with Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and Kidnapping.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.