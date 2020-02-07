Catawba County Is Investigating A Case That Involves Burglary, Kidnapping And Sexual Assault

CATAWBA, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary, kidnapping and sexual assault case that was reported on Tuesday.

A call came in around 8:13 a.m. reporting a burglary and sexual assault at Quail Village Apartments. Deputies and officers from the Catawba Police Department arrived soon after to began accessing the incident.

According to a news release, the deputies and officer have learned that a resident of the apartment complex was confronted by an intruder who entered their apartment.

The resident was held captive inside of their apartment and was sexually assaulted, a release said.

The intruder fled the residence on foot before the 911 call.

The suspect has been described as an black man in his 30s or 40s who is around 5’10” to 6′ in height with facial hair. The man was also described as wearing casual clothing and a toboggan at the time.

On February 5, Catawba’s Police Chief requested that the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assume the lead on this investigation. Sheriff’s Investigators, in continued partnership with Catawba Police department, are furthering this investigation.

“My office will work tirelessly to bring this criminal to justice,” Sheriff Donald Brown of Catawba County said. “Our prayers are with the victim and their family.”

The District Attorney’s Office is also consulting and closely following the investigation.