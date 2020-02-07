Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder In Chester County Turns Himself In

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — According to Chester County deputies, a suspect fired a semi-automatic handgun into a fleeing vehicle on Sunday but turned themselves in later the same week.

The suspect hit the victim in the heel as a result of firing the gun on February 2, a news release said. The victim then fled the scene.

During the incident the victim was also struck on the right side of their face with the gun – leaving a bruise.

Vangereil Miller, 28, who was identified as the suspect turned themselves in on February 7 around 1:15 p.m.

According to deputies, Miller is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.