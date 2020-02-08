CMPD Changes Policy After Death of Man in Custody

CHARLOTTE, NC – CMPD is changing its policy after a man died while in police custody. Officers will now be required to constantly monitor everyone in custody.

This follows the death of Harold Easter, who suffered a medical emergency after officers arrested him last Thursday. He died three days later.

Police say the changes needed to be made now.

“Today what we’re doing is clarifying. We have to. We owe it to our officers, and we owe it to our community,” says Police Chief Kerr Putney.

Five CMPD officers are on administrative leave following Easter’s death.