South Charlotte Day Care Destroyed By Storms

CHARLOTTE, NC — Children and workers can’t go back to a home day care center in south Charlotte after it was destroyed in the storms.

Several trees fell on top of Teachers Pet Day Care on Silversmith Lane near Highway 51 on Thursday. Employees say they grabbed all the kids and moved into the hallway moments before the trees fell.

Sherri wellman: “If we had not gotten the kids out, I don’t even wanna think about what would’ve happened,” says day care worker Sherri Wellman. “That is where the kids sleep. That is where we are all day long.”

Thankfully, nobody got hurt.