Two Suspects Have Been Charged For The Drive-By Shooting In Union County That Killed Teen

The Latest (2/9/2020):

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County detectives have identified and charged two suspects in the drive-by shooting in Union County that resulting in the death of one teen.

According to a news release, detectives worked through Friday night to search records to identify the vehicle that was in the surveillance footage.

The footage captured a dark blue 2011 Acura MDX sport utility vehicle where the victim briefly approached the passenger side before being shot by one of the vehicle’s occupants.

The victim who has been identified as 15-year-old Khalil Tyree McKoy died as a result of his injuries from the shooting.

McKoy is believed to have previously arranged a meeting with the suspects, officials say. The victim appeared to have walked to the location for the meeting and the incident went south when guns appeared.

Early Saturday morning, detectives successfully tracked down the vehicle appearing on the cameras as well as the individuals believed to be responsible for the shooting death of McKoy.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives has identified Hunter Devon Moore, 19, and Jalen Sincere Patterson, 20, as the suspects in the crime.

2nd murder suspect now In custody. Jalen Sincere Patterson, 20, of 1200 blk of Allegiance Dr. Clt now in UC Jail facing 1st Degree Murder charge in shooting death of 15 year old Khalil Tyree McKoy. pic.twitter.com/8HzDJsgewm — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) February 8, 2020

According to a news release, both suspects are in the Union County Jail facing a charge of First Degree Murder, respectively.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey commended the work performed by detectives assigned to this case. He stated, “In less than 12 hours, this Detective Bureau has worked tirelessly together doing old fashioned police work to identify these two suspects. They basically started with nothing more than some camera footage of a vehicle with no clear tag number and were able to locate it, recover evidence, identify those responsible and file charges. I could not be more proud of the incredible work done by them as well as the crime scene investigators and deputies who were involved.”

Original Story:

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s detectives are working to find the suspect responsible for a drive-by shooting that left a teen with injuries.

The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. at the Villages of Wesley Chapel pool house parking lot.

UCSO investigating apparent drive by shooting on Holton Dr near Herkimer in Villages of Wesley Chapel. Victim transported for treatment. Suspect vehicle dark colored SUV, poss. Acura. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) February 7, 2020

Deputies, first responders and EMS responded to the scene and discovered an unknown male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, a news release said.

According to detectives, the victim who appears to be in his mid-teens was transported to the Atrium Union with what is considered to be life threatening injuries. The victim’s identity is unconfirmed.

Prior to help the suspect fled the scene in what witnesses described as a dark colored SUV, possibly an Acura, on Holton Drive traveling towards Airport Road.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600.