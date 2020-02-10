Rain and Showers Could Lead to More Flooding This Week

After a day of brief sunshine, the rain will be returning tonight. Highs today will reach the upper 50s as clouds increase across the region. Showers will return from west to east with rain across the Piedmont beginning late afternoon. Rainfall totals of about 1-1.5″ will be possible through Wednesday morning. Although, not high amounts, any additional rainfall on the already saturated ground could lead to more flooding concerns, especially for area waterways. Showers and storms will be likely after a steady rain Thursday morning. Much colder after the passage of a cold front Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s with overnight lows sinking into the mid-20s Saturday morning.

Today: PM Rain Chance. High: 59 Wind: SW 5-8 mph

Tonight: Rain. Low: 54 Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tue: Showers. High: 68 Wind: SW 10 mph

Tue Night: Showers Likely. Low: 50 Wind: SW 5 mph