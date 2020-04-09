CMPD Doing A ‘Parade Of Lights’ For Hospital Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte and Mecklenburg County first responders will celebrate the community’s healthcare workers with a “Parade of Lights”, which is an unified procession, that will pass by Uptown-area hospitals on Thursday.

The show is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will pass by Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center, Atrium Health Mercy and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

CMPD stated that they have been in contact with partners from Atrium and Novant to ensure there is no interruption to the medical services they are providing and are making this announcement to ensure the public is not alarmed by the large presence of emergency vehicles.

In addition, to keep the community safe and to continue being attentive to the State and Mecklenburg County stay-at-home orders, the event is not open to the public.