Iredell-Statesville Schools Honor Essential Workers

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools administration put on their Easter costumes and delivered treats to some I-SS essential workers in the district Thursday.

Pressly Principal Mark Grega even delivered in style on his Harley-Davidson, wishing I-SS heroes a peaceful Easter holiday.

In addition to the hundreds of classroom teachers who continue to teach students remotely, I-SS has approximately 400 employees who are reporting to work every day to serve meals to students.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools are serving an average of 10,000 meals each day during the COVID crisis, officials say. So far, the I-SS School Nutrition Department has delivered approximately 180,000 meals in the last several weeks.

Additionally, they will hand out 30,000 food kits today for the long holiday weekend. Families are picking up meals at one of 15 nutrition hubs across the district. For families that are unable to pick meals up, I-SS bus drivers are delivering meals to homes via the school busses.

Iredell-Statesville spokesperson Dr. Boen Nutting stated: